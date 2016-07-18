Fluid BPM (Business Process Management) – The Core
The purpose of this blog is to give the reader insight into the innovative approach that went into the development…
Fluid is an Enterprise Java application that brings business process management; document / object management; data management; and integrability together into one elegant, agile solution.
Fluid was born out of a deep understanding of modern business needs.
The management of any principal business is driven by the requisites for cost effective and efficient management, whilst delivering to customers. Central to the management of the business is information about the business. Information is POWER and the ability access this information is key to any business. Successful tools are required to deliver this management capability.
Businesses need to be agile and adaptable to respond to ever changing market demands.
Fluid brings ALL this together …. business process management, document or object management, data management with powerful integration ability. The Fluid Core caters to 80% of needs and the balance is customization to meet specific business requirements, if required.
The tenets of Fluid are delivered through the architecture and design of the system and demonstrate the ability in:
Simplicity in relation to simplifying the installation, the configuration and the utilization of Fluid.
Flexibility and extensibility through the architectural design which dispenses with any business requirement.
Adaptability provided through the unique approach to custom integrations which favours adapting to existing environments and processes rather than replacing them.
Security and required robustness in relation to Content Storage, Web Application Access and Electronic Form Access.
Maintainability and Business Continuity as little or no downtime is required during system maintenance or modifications.
Manageability in relation to Business Process Management; the web based Visual Design tools, ensure a single point of entry for rule changes and collaboration.
User Ability as the Fluid user interface is completely Web Based and the ability to develop custom front-ends or applications is possible via the Fluid (API) Application Programming Interface.
Integration Ability as the integration to and from Fluid is made simple
Report Ability includes the utilisation of User Punchcard Reports and ranges from how long users were logged in and performing work functions to Content Storage Utilisation.
Administration Ability enables easy work management and re-assignment of work.
Fluid was born out of a deep understanding of the needs of modern business.
